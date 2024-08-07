Why Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Loves' Rookie QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have a new regime in the nation's capital, and two of the key members of the operation are offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The two have to be in sync in order to work, and that can be a slight issue for two people coming from very different backgrounds coming together.
However, Kingsbury is happy with the progress Daniels is making in his first training camp.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Very Excited' To Play In Preseason Opener
“Yeah, I love the process," Kingsbury said. "I love how he approaches each day, how he handles the good, the bad, all the installs. He must study it like crazy at night, because every morning when we get here and he walks through with us, he nails it. And so, you just appreciate the work he's putting in. He's paying the cost to try and get where he wants to get. And that's all you can ask from a young player.”
The work that he's putting in will all pay off in due time as he navigates his first NFL season. And Kingsbury believes that the results will come with the work he puts in.
"I think nobody has higher expectations of himself than himself," Kingsbury said. "And so, I think he is just putting in the work to reach the level that he expects himself to play at this year, which is probably higher than what any of us could imagine. But I just see day in, day out, its consistency in his approach, his consistency in how he treats people and how he studies, how he works. And when you continue to do those things and stack those days, you're going to get the results you want.”
Daniels is expected to make his Commanders debut on Saturday in the preseason opener on the road against the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon ET.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders No Longer Pursuing San Francisco 49ers Receiver Brandon Aiyuk?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Washington Commanders OL Shocks NFL, Retires After 4 Seasons
• Coach and Coordinators Best Quotes From Day 10 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
• Washington Commanders Notebook: Jayden Daniels is QB1 as Team Preps for New York Jets
• Washington Commanders Reveal Huge Jayden Daniels Update Ahead of Jets Preseason Game