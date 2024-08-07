Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Couldn't Be More Pleased' With Backfield
One of the perceived strengths of the 2024 version of the Washington Commanders lies within their offensive backfield - the running backs.
Brian Robinson Jr. will be entering his third year in the league and with the Commanders and will look to expand his duties from the past two seasons where he reached over 700 rushing yards in each. Meanwhile, the team went out and attracted Austin Ekeler to the DMV area in free agency after Robinson's former running mate, Antonio Gibson, left for New England.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Very Excited' To Play In Preseason Opener
Ekeler will be playing for a new team for the first time in his career after spending the first seven with the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted. During his time in LA, Ekeler proved himself as an all-around type back with the ability to run between tackles and catch the ball out of the backfield.
The two lead backs now in Washington have different abilities, but when put together they form a formidable tandem; a combination of power, strength, speed, and ability.
Having two backs such as B-Rob and Ekeler is a luxury and according to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, he is very pleased with how the two are meshing thus far through camp and excited to see what each of them will be able to bring to his new offense.
"I watch him [Ekeler] and I'm like, 'This guy is tremendous.' So, I'm not sure what it was last year, but he hasn't lost a step," says Kingsbury. "He's as quick, and as fast and as strong as I've seen him. Have just been really pleased. I didn't study him much in free agency. I didn't think he'd be there and he was there late, and once we got him, 'This is unbelievable that we got this guy and he is in this form.' The compliment of him and B-Rob is great. You have a power back who has great hands and then you have a quick twitch smaller guy who's been a 100-catch guy in the NFL. So, couldn't be more pleased with that one-two punch and the different things that we'll be able to do with both those guys."
Kingsbury is known for being one of the more creative play-calling minds in the game and having guys like Ekeler and Robinson at his disposal he is likely licking his lips. Getting these guys in the right spots to let them shine might be one of the more difficult things Kliff has to figure out during training camp, but I would go as far as to say that's a fantastic problem to have.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Reveal Huge Jayden Daniels Update Ahead of Jets Preseason Game
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Make 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Joint Practice with Jets
• Former Washington Commanders OL Shocks NFL, Retires After 4 Seasons
• Washington Commanders Notebook: Jayden Daniels is QB1 as Team Preps for New York Jets
• Washington Commanders No Longer Pursuing San Francisco 49ers Receiver Brandon Aiyuk?