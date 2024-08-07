What CB Mike Sainristil Loves About His Role With The Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought several new veterans in this offseason to help stabilize a roster that experienced more turnover than any other in the NFL.
That turnover has only continued as the Commanders got training camp started and multiple inherited players have since been released in favor of outside veterans getting a new chance on this new team.
Washington knew what it was doing by bringing in players like linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz, but it probably didn't bank on landing another stabilizing presence in the NFL Draft. But that's exactly what cornerback Mike Sainristil has been since arriving to the franchise.
"Mike Sainristil has been somebody that's been really, consistently strong. It's run fits, it's coverage, it's all of it that goes into that position," coach Dan Quinn said about his rookie defensive back. "Playing nickel is a lot like playing safety. There's run fits, there's calls, there's checks and things happen quickly, and Mikey has certainly shown he's up for the task to be in that spot.”
What Sainristil can't bring in veteran experience he brings in youthful maturity and versatility. Despite being one of the smallest players on the field he's around the ball on every snap and ready to get physical when the opportunity arises.
Watching him play on the field you can see the drive to succeed. Speaking to him off the field, you can hear the passion behind the play.
"I love the whole thing. I love the whole package of being a slot slot corner," Sainristil says. "I love coming up in the right game. I love defending passes. And then I enjoy being able to communicate at a very high level, being very vocal. I think the whole star position itself, it's a very unique position."
With competition ramping up this week as the Commanders head to New Jersey for joint practices against the New York Jets there will be new opportunities for Sainristil to present his love for the position, and to perform above expectations.
The more he can do that, the further along Washington can get in its rebuilding efforts.
