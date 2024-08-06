Washington Commanders Make 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Joint Practice with Jets
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders made a trio of roster moves as they wrapped up their 10th day of training camp and ahead of their joint practice with the New York Jets on Thursday.
Two players are departing the Commanders roster, at least for the time being, as the team released tight end Armani Rogers and waived offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu with an injury designation.
Washington then signed center/guard J.C. Hassenauer, adding to its interior offensive line group.
Akingbulu appeared to injure his right leg during Sunday's practice and had been getting reps with at both right and left tackle up until that point. He was helped off the field and eventually left on a cart.
Rogers entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and has been with Washington since 2022, appearing in three games the same season.
In 2023 many believed Rogers was pushing tight end Cole Turner for an active roster spot until an achilles injury cost him the entirety of the season.
Similarly, Hassenauer entered the league undrafted out of Alabama and played in 13 or more games every year from 2020-22 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hassenauer most recently spent time with the New York Giants where current Commanders offensive line coach Bobby Johnson coached before coming here.
Once Akingbulu is claimed or clears waivers and is placed on IR the team will have another roster opening, so another move is likely to come in the near future.
