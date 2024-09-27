Cardinals Rule TE Trey McBride Out vs. Commanders
The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Washington Commanders this weekend, but one of their key players won't be making an appearance.
According to Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban, tight end Trey McBride is out against the Commanders as he remains in the league's concussion protocol.
McBride, 24, has 14 receptions for 122 yards so far this season. In Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, McBride caught three passes for 25 yards before suffering the concussion.
Not having McBride is a big reprieve for the Commanders given the fact that the third-year tight end ranks second on the team in receiving behind rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
With McBride not playing in Week 4, tight end Elijah Higgins will step up in his absence. He only has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown so far this season, but he will emerge at the top of the depth chart for this weekend's game.
It should also be expected for other Cardinals like wide receiver Michael Wilson and running back James Conner to get more looks in the offense.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.
