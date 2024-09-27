Commander Country

Cardinals Rule TE Trey McBride Out vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders won't face Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride this weekend.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Washington Commanders this weekend, but one of their key players won't be making an appearance.

According to Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban, tight end Trey McBride is out against the Commanders as he remains in the league's concussion protocol.

McBride, 24, has 14 receptions for 122 yards so far this season. In Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, McBride caught three passes for 25 yards before suffering the concussion.

Not having McBride is a big reprieve for the Commanders given the fact that the third-year tight end ranks second on the team in receiving behind rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

With McBride not playing in Week 4, tight end Elijah Higgins will step up in his absence. He only has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown so far this season, but he will emerge at the top of the depth chart for this weekend's game.

It should also be expected for other Cardinals like wide receiver Michael Wilson and running back James Conner to get more looks in the offense.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

