Commanders should add unique look to offense, per insider
The Washington Commanders are in need of diversifying their offense this season since teams will have a better way of preparing for Jayden Daniels, who enters his second year in the NFL after walking away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
ESPN insider Ben Solak visited Commanders training camp earlier this month and saw more spinner handoffs in practice.
"A favorite of the Dolphins and Packers last season, spinner plays feature the quarterback handing the ball off from the gun while spinning in the backfield. Borrowed from single-wing and wing-T offenses, the spin allows the quarterback to bluff one handoff but execute another and can disorient opposing linebackers when dressed with more backfield eye candy. Here's an example for the visual learners," Solak wrote.
"The Commanders want to have as disorienting a running game as possible. Without an elite back in the backfield, yet with a couple of tricky, movable players in WR Deebo Samuel and RB Austin Ekeler, they will benefit from a nontraditional handoff game that makes their jet motions and screens all the more dangerous. The most important part: having a quarterback who is also unlocked by read options and shifting backfields. With his smooth ballhandling and impossible quickness, Jayden Daniels is going to shine even brighter with these nifty backfield shenanigans forcing hesitations from unblocked defenders."
Commanders offense could look different in 2025
The Commanders are hoping to showcase some new looks in the upcoming season to make them an even more dangerous offense.
If the Commanders can get even better on offense, they should remain one of the top teams in the NFC competing to represent the conference in the Super Bowl in Santa Clara in February.
The Commanders have one final preseason matchup where they will take on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on WUSA or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
