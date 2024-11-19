Washington Commanders Sign Former Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver
The Washington Commanders made a roster move before a Week 12 battle against an NFC East opponent, the Dallas Cowboys. They're on a two-game skid after a brutal Thursday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
As the Commanders are scoping out a potential playoff berth, they've got to prove they can face this adversity and come away with a big victory over the Cowboys.
Fortunately, all signs point towards Washington being able to bounce back against Dallas. The Cowboys are fresh off a 34-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Houston Texans, and they look like a flat-out bad football team.
Ahead of the Week 12 contest, the Commanders signed wide receiver Mike Strachan to their practice squad, bringing even more depth to the position. The fourth-year, 6-foot-5 wide receiver has three years of experience under his belt, and he most recently played with the Carolina Panthers.
Strachan has 23 appearances and one start under his belt. With 15 targets, the Charleston product has six catches for 130 yards, with his longest reception being 45 yards. The 2021 seventh-round selection was with the Indianapolis Colts before the Panthers.
He will join the Commanders' practice squad in the same week in which they host the Cowboys, where they are 10.5-point favorites.
