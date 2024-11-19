Commanders Ready for Cowboys Rivalry at Home
As the Washington Commanders gear up to face their divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 12, head coach Dan Quinn, feels the energy surrounding one of the NFL's most historic rivalries.
"Yeah, I think it's awesome, number one because here's two iconic franchises getting to go battle for it in the division," the Quinn said, reflecting on the game's significance. For the Commanders, it's a chance to snap their two-game losing streak and continue building on their legacy.
Both teams have rich histories in the division, and the stakes couldn't be higher as they meet for another chapter of this legendary rivalry. For the Washington head coach, there's an added level of excitement.
"We're fortunate that we get to do it this game here at home," Quinn explained. There's something about being on your turf, and Quinn understands the importance of having the home crowd behind the team. "And that's a big deal when you're in the division of getting to play in at home and your crowd behind you and ripping for every chance that you can be loud and make a difference."
The Washington Commanders knows home-field advantage is a game-changer, and Quinn is excited to experience it firsthand. "Creating home field advantage is a really cool thing," he said.
It's clear that Quinn is feeling the hype of this matchup, especially since this will be his first time facing Dallas at home as the head coach. The Commanders are looking to feed off the energy of their fans.
"To get a chance to have my first Dallas game here and have the crowd behind us and digging in, that's a really cool thing," Quinn shared. There's no doubt that this game means a lot to him, and with the fan support, the team will have that extra push to go all out.
Quinn summed it up perfectly with this long-time rivalry: "We can't wait."
