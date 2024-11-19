Commander Country

Commanders Ready for Cowboys Rivalry at Home

The Washington Commanders are set to face off against their long-time rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at home in a divisional showdown.

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (32) attempts the tackle during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
As the Washington Commanders gear up to face their divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 12, head coach Dan Quinn, feels the energy surrounding one of the NFL's most historic rivalries.

"Yeah, I think it's awesome, number one because here's two iconic franchises getting to go battle for it in the division," the Quinn said, reflecting on the game's significance. For the Commanders, it's a chance to snap their two-game losing streak and continue building on their legacy.

Both teams have rich histories in the division, and the stakes couldn't be higher as they meet for another chapter of this legendary rivalry. For the Washington head coach, there's an added level of excitement.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard
"We're fortunate that we get to do it this game here at home," Quinn explained. There's something about being on your turf, and Quinn understands the importance of having the home crowd behind the team. "And that's a big deal when you're in the division of getting to play in at home and your crowd behind you and ripping for every chance that you can be loud and make a difference."

The Washington Commanders knows home-field advantage is a game-changer, and Quinn is excited to experience it firsthand. "Creating home field advantage is a really cool thing," he said.

It's clear that Quinn is feeling the hype of this matchup, especially since this will be his first time facing Dallas at home as the head coach. The Commanders are looking to feed off the energy of their fans.

"To get a chance to have my first Dallas game here and have the crowd behind us and digging in, that's a really cool thing," Quinn shared. There's no doubt that this game means a lot to him, and with the fan support, the team will have that extra push to go all out.

Quinn summed it up perfectly with this long-time rivalry: "We can't wait."

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

