Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the first time in 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in a matchup that will give either team a leg up in the race for the NFC East crown. Both teams have faired well over the first half of their season with the Commanders owning a 7-3 record while the Eagles currently sit 7-2 with a slight lead in the divisional race.
The crowd will surely be rocking in this one as the Philly faithful will bring their A-game in a primetime Thursday Night showdown and will want to affect sensational rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as much as possible.
Here is all the information you will need for this massive contest on Thursday Night Football brought to you by Prime Video.
Commanders vs. Eagles Kickoff Time
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Thursday, November 14th, 8:15 PM EST
TV Channel
Prime Video - Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Commanders vs. Eagles Preview
The Washington Commanders (7-3) head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to face off against the Eagles (7-2) in a showdown of the front runners in the NFC East. Both teams have performed well through the midway point of the season and will be looking to finish strong with the division on the line in this matchup as the winner will take sole possession of the lead with another matchup later in the year that could determine who takes the crown.
Last week the Commanders suffered an agonizing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and couldn't really find their running game on offense. Brian Robinson Jr. is now back after dealing with an injury the past two weeks and should help in that area, and it will be needed as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels faces a playoff-like atmosphere in Philadelphia. The Commanders' offense has been one of, if not the best in the NFL and will have their work cut out for them as they face an Eagles defense that has found itself as of late.
The Commanders' defense will once again be asked to step up as they will have a gauntlet to face in the likes of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, and will likely be returning their anchor along the offensive line. The defense has sat around the middle of the pack this season with the front seven their stronghold. Washington looked to improve their defensive secondary by trading for Marshon Lattimore but he has already been ruled for the contest so it will be imperative for them not to let what happened last week burn them again.
Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
While I do believe that the Commanders will bounce back this week, I do question whether or not they will be able to come away with a victory. The Eagles have had their struggles this season but have found a nice groove winning five straight. The thing that has turned around most for them has been their improved defensive play. With the Eagles starting to round out on both sides of the ball at the midway point I think it will be difficult for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to walk into a raucous Philly crowd in a primetime matchup in a game that could help decide the winner of the NFC East.
With that being said, I think that this will be a playoff atmosphere and the Eagles, who have been there before, will have a slight edge against a rookie quarterback who has never experienced something like this yet in his short NFL career.
Eagles 24, Commanders 17
Full Staff Score Predictions
