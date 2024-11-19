Where Does Commanders vs. Cowboys Rivalry Rank Today?
This weekend the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will face off in the 129th contest of all-time between the two franchises this Sunday.
That number includes postseason contests and in the series, the Cowboys lead the win-loss total over the Commanders by a healthy margin.
Still, even with the gap in wins between the two sides, the rivalry between Washington and Dallas appears to be as healthy as ever.
"Some would argue this is among the very best rivalries in sports, given the memorable battles that have fueled this never-ending feud between these division rivals," NFL Network's Bucky Brooks says of the rivalry. "The Cowboys and Commanders mix like oil and water, with Dallas' glitz and glamour clashing with Washington's blue-collar tradition. With these teams typically staying true to their identities through their respective playing styles, the testy matchups have produced plenty of fireworks and enduring highlights over the years."
Brooks ranked the rivalry third among all active NFL rivalries today.
This year's first meeting of the two enemies finds both franchises needing a win for more reasons than bragging rights and the desire to win every week.
While the Cowboys have seen their season all but collapse in on itself the Commanders got off to a 7-2 start before dropping two in a row.
Now with four losses and one coming inside the NFC East Division, Washington needs a win to keep up with the first-place Philadelphia Eagles who are favored to win their road contest against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.
At this point, Dallas is looking for any sign of confidence for the future of the franchise after giving out big contracts to quarterback Dak Prescott who went on season-ending injured reserve last week, and receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Spoiling the Commanders' playoff and division standings would make Cowboys fans happy as well. So here's hoping those fans leave Northwest Stadium this Sunday with a little less joy in their football lives.
