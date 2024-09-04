NFL 2024 Season Sim Unfavorable For Washington Commanders
The NFL regular season is just around the corner. Kicking off on Thursday, it's the last chance to pump out any simulations or predictions for the season.
ESPN's Seth Walder took to their Football Power Index (FPI) tool to simulate the season. It takes thousands of simulations to make predictions and rankings, though Walder took the time to focus on just one simulation.
Watching how the season unfolded, Walder paid attention to FPI simulation No. 515. In this scenario, the Washington Commanders don't have the best of luck over the course of the season.
Of course, Walder was focused on the entirety of the NFL, though the Commanders had their moments. Washington finished the simulated season with a 5-12 record, finishing last in the NFC East and earning the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft once again.
The lone simulation didn't love the Commanders' chances of improving too much next season, though it would still be a one-win improvement. To be frank, Washington's improvement won't come entirely in the win or loss column.
For the Commanders, a successful season lies at the hands of Jayden Daniels. The rookie quarterback establishing himself in the NFL and helping build a positive, winning culture in the DMV is more important than achieving a single win-total.
Securing the No. 2 pick in the draft again also gives the Commanders flexibility. Assuming a solid Daniels rookie campaign, the team would be able to target offensive line help or a stud wide receiver to continue building a strong team around the LSU product.
Being out of the quarterback market, Washington could also look to trade back while still securing a need of theirs. Needless to say, the lone simulation wasn't pretty on paper, but it'll be establishing a culture and getting a glimpse of Daniels' potential in a Commanders jersey that'll truly define the season.
