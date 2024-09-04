Commanders vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds, Lines Revealed
The Washington Commanders begin their season on the road as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Considering the fact that the Commanders are playing away from home against one of the six playoff teams on their schedule, it doesn't get much more difficult than it does in Week 1 for Washington.
SI Sportsbook has dropped the latest betting odds for the game, and the Commanders are considered 3.5-point underdogs going into the contest.
That's a pretty generous line considering the fact that the home team usually gets 1-3 points of leverage, so the sportsbooks seem to think that the two teams are closer in talent than they may be perceived by the public.
Since adopting the Commanders moniker in 2022, Washington hasn't lost a season opener, and the team doesn't plan to start now. A win would be a great start to the Jayden Daniels era in the nation's capital, and based on the betting line, it wouldn't be a massive upset.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Buccaneers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
