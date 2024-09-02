Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Ahead of Debut vs. Bucs
We are less than a week away from the Washington Commanders 2024 season kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team appears to be in good shape as they get ready to put this new era of football to the test under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels was able to impress enough to see him get named the starting quarterback for the Commanders, although it was a foregone conclusion that he would eventually at some point become the guy.
Daniels will have all the pressure in the world on his shoulders to help turn things around in the DMV area and when discussing how his mindset has shifted as he prepares for his first NFL game against the Bucs, Daniels wants to attack things as he always does while understanding there are going to be bumps in the road.
"I mean, it's kind of the same," Daniels said. "Approach the day, try to get better each and every day. It's not gonna be a finished product week one, but just try to get better and go out there and go through some growing pains. As you know, everybody knows, you know, you're a rookie. You're not gonna have everything perfect. You can strive for perfection, but it's not gonna be perfect. It's gonna be ups and downs, and just go from there."
It sounds like Daniels knows how to handle the situation. It is great to see that Daniels understands things aren't going always to be perfect and to just put himself and his teammates in the best possible situations to be successful. Getting a bit better each day can lead to success as the season unfolds, but as Daniels himself mentioned you are going to have growing pains early on and he will just have to take those lumps with the greater picture in mind.
The Commanders and Daniels will have a nice first test as they head on the road in Week 1 to match up against a stifling Todd Bowles defense.
