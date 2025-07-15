Commander Country

Commanders could have surprise breakout candidate

The Washington Commanders could get some surprise contributions from one of their young players.

Jeremy Brener

A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons.
A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is entering his second year in the league.

The third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Rice caught 18 passes for 168 yards while making appearances in all 17 games during his rookie season. While those numbers leave a bit to be desired, there is room for growth and opportunity.

The Athletic insider Mike Jones listed McCaffrey as the top breakout candidate for the Commanders going into the season.

READ MORE: Raiders listed as potential Commanders trade partner for Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey participates in warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey participates in warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

McCaffrey could make impact in Year 2

"A product of great football pedigree, the second-year slot receiver understood what he needed to work on following his rookie season, and he did just that," Jones wrote.

"During offseason practices, McCaffrey put those results on display as he demonstrated an improved understanding of the playbook and improved confidence. As a result, he played faster and more effectively. Having also improved his connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels, McCaffrey should make strides and carve out a meaningful role in 2025."

The Commanders added Deebo Samuel in the offseason, so McCaffrey's path towards the top of the depth chart has taken a hit. That being said, there is still room for growth.

If McCaffrey can carve out a role within the offense with Terry McLaurin, Samuel and Noah Brown all doing the same, the Commanders should be in great shape.

McCaffrey and the rest of the Commanders' veterans will report to training camp on July 22.

READ MORE: Former Commanders QB stands up for Teddy Bridgewater

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders navigating quiet contract issue ahead of training camp

• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels

 Commanders rank among NFL's worst in key area

• Commanders' Laremy Tunsil among best OT's in NFL

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News