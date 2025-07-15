Commanders could have surprise breakout candidate
Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is entering his second year in the league.
The third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Rice caught 18 passes for 168 yards while making appearances in all 17 games during his rookie season. While those numbers leave a bit to be desired, there is room for growth and opportunity.
The Athletic insider Mike Jones listed McCaffrey as the top breakout candidate for the Commanders going into the season.
McCaffrey could make impact in Year 2
"A product of great football pedigree, the second-year slot receiver understood what he needed to work on following his rookie season, and he did just that," Jones wrote.
"During offseason practices, McCaffrey put those results on display as he demonstrated an improved understanding of the playbook and improved confidence. As a result, he played faster and more effectively. Having also improved his connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels, McCaffrey should make strides and carve out a meaningful role in 2025."
The Commanders added Deebo Samuel in the offseason, so McCaffrey's path towards the top of the depth chart has taken a hit. That being said, there is still room for growth.
If McCaffrey can carve out a role within the offense with Terry McLaurin, Samuel and Noah Brown all doing the same, the Commanders should be in great shape.
McCaffrey and the rest of the Commanders' veterans will report to training camp on July 22.
