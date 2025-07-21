Will a star be missing from Commanders camp?
Training camp is a time for the Washington Commanders to answer some critical questions.
For example, are all the defensive changes going to really improve the Commanders' run-stopping ability while maintaining or even improving the pass rush?
And then there's whether or not the 12 wins Washington earned last year were a true sign of greatness to come or a flash in the pan. The biggest question, however, is more isolated than that, and is focused clearly on one man: Receiver Terry McLaurin.
"Will Terry McLaurin show up," an NFL.com training camp preview asks when discussing the Commanders. "All is well in the nation's capital after the Commanders' surprising 2024 campaign -- that is despite McLaurin's contract kerfuffle with management. The Pro Bowl wide receiver did not show for voluntary organized team activities or mandatory minicamp in the spring, subjecting himself to fines as he seeks a contract extension."
This isn't the first time McLaurin has asked the franchise to grant him an extension before his current contract was up, and it isn't the first time he's held out of mandatory events to try and get what he wants. But this time, it is different.
Mainly, the difference is McLaurin isn't dealing with a front office as concerned with public perception as it is about doing the right thing. That business-first approach has ruffled feathers, and led to McLaurin making very public statements about being frustrated and feeling disrespected by the franchise he's helped lead since entering the NFL in 2019.
"Speaking for the first time since skipping spring work, (McLaurin) told reporters that he was still unsure about reporting to training camp, a week before it is set to begin, without a new deal," the article noted. "McLaurin is currently 17th in AAV among receivers (behind teammate Deebo Samuel) on a $23.2 million-per-year deal that is in its final year."
Judging by McLaurin's own comments during that media session, the receiver believes his contract should reflect the value he brings on the field and off of it, as his actions reflect back onto the Commanders in a positive way, and have even through some of the darkest times the organization has seen.
Arguably, part of the disconnect is coming in the form of the current ownership and front office not being present for those darker days, and in fact getting a lot of credit for clearing the clouds away in 2024.
Whether the deal gets done today, tomorrow, or later into camp, there's no doubt that in order for Washington to reach its full potential, it needs No. 17 on the field. From the sounds of it, if there's no new contract, there may be no No. 1 receiver in Ashburn when camp gets started on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Commanders have a breakout candidate on defense
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Week 10 opponent suffers major injury setback
• Former Commanders QB has advice for Josh Allen and the Bills
• Commanders' biggest rival just got put on blast by a former player
• Laremy Tunsil rivals Jayden Daniels as most important Commanders player