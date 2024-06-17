Commanders Tight End Duo Listed in Fantasy Football Rankings by PFF
The Washington Commanders have two new tight ends in the fold for the 2024 season. They brought in veteran tight end Zach Ertz during free agency on a one-year, $3 million deal and then went out and drafted Kansas State standout Ben Sinnott in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
READ MORE: Commanders Running Back Fantasy Football Values
Ertz's career is likely on the downswing as the soon-to-be 34-year-old will enter his 12th season in the league in 2024. His production has slipped since being traded out of Philly a couple of seasons ago, but he also hasn't played an entire slate of games throughout the season. This is where the addition of Sinnott comes in handy for the Commanders.
Sinnott was widely viewed as the second-best TE out of the draft behind Brock Bowers and is a very balanced tight end who is an above-average blocker on the edge, while also a mismatch in the passing game.
The two should be enough for a Commanders' offense looking to become more well-rounded and aggressive this season. The time share will be something to pay attention to as Sinnott could likely start to see more of the snaps as the season progresses.
In a recent fantasy football ranking of tight ends, Pro Football Focus listed both Washington TEs with Zach Ertz placed in the fantasy starting lineup hopefuls and Sinnott landing in the deep sleeper tier.
"There is always the possibility that capable rookie receiving tight ends like Ja'Tavion Sanders or Ben Sinnott earn consistent roles in their respective offenses, allowing them to get steady work in the passing game," said PFF. "They have the talent to emerge, but it’s always going to be more difficult for rookie tight ends, especially on lower-caliber offenses."
Depending on how the Commanders' offense shapes up, both could have a great impact throughout the season. Until we know for sure how potent or non-potent this offense is we can only speculate as to who will emerge as the go-to fantasy TE in the DMV.
READ MORE: Drafting Jayden Daniels Dubbed Biggest Gamble in Washington
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.