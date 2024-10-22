Commanders Playing Together Will Help Ensure Continued Success
The Washington Commanders are coming off a 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers and looking to keep the good times rolling against the Chicago Bears next weekend.
In order to do so there are specific things the Commanders will need to continue doing well, some of which they've been doing well all year long.
On the flip side of that, there are things Washington will want to do better. So let's look at three of each coming out of a big Week 7 win over the Panthers.
STASH NO. 1: TOGETHERNESS
The old cliche of 'next man up' made itself more present than ever this season on Sunday when quarterback Jayden Daniels had to exit the game following the first Commanders possession of the night.
Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota came in and even though he inherited a 10-point lead the game was far from over and still needed to be taken control of completely.
After an 0-for-3 start to his passing night, Mariota went on to complete 18 of his next 20 including two for touchdowns.
"We have an unbelievable group of guys that just make it fun," Mariota said following the game. The veteran spent a lot of time in his postgame press conference praising the players and staff around him. And if he's called upon this weekend against the Bears, he'll need that same energy around him again.
TRASH NO. 1: LAUNDRY COLLECTORS
Not since Week 2 of the season have we seen the Commanders called for as many penalties as they were in Week 7.
Specifically, Washington was flagged eight times for 55 yards and three of those were presnap penalties - false starts - on the offense.
STASH NO. 2: RUN GAME RETURNS
After the run game all but disappeared in Week 6 against Baltimore the Commanders' ground attack returned with a vengeance, especially with the return of running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Veteran Austin Ekeler averaged 4.3 yards per carry on his four runs and had the lowest average of all Washington running backs on the day.
Jeremy McNichols took away the highest average carrying the ball seven times for 42 yards, six yards per touch.
Meanwhile, Robinson turned in a 5.9 yards per carry average on his 12 and scored the Commanders' lone rushing touchdown of the game.
TRASH NO. 2: TIGHT END FRIENDLY
This weekend was the second straight week the opposing tight end had his best game of the year.
In Week 6, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews came alive for the first time this season with a three catch 66 yards and one touchdown performance.
Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders set a new career high in receptions and yards with six for 61 and had his first career game averaging more than 10 yards per catch.
With Cole Kmet and the Bears coming to town, there's no doubt this next opponent will be looking to make it three weeks in a row an opposing tight end has had his way with the Washington defense.
STASH NO. 3: TACKLING THE ISSUES
Missed tackles plagued the Commanders' defense early in the season and then again in Week 6.
In Week 7, not so much. According to Pro Football Focus' stat-tracking the Washington defense missed just three tackles all game long. And no defender had more than one.
TRASH NO. 3: BONUS STASH
Look, we could dig deep and get really nit-picky, but the bottom line is the Commanders' effort in Week 7 was about as clean as it gets in the NFL.
Instead of doing that, lets take this opportunity to bring up a fourth stash - getting takeaways.
Coming into Week 7 Washington was taking the ball away just .7 times per game. Carolina on the other hand was giving it away 1.7 times per game.
So we had a classic, 'something's gotta give,' scenario, and it was Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton getting in the Christimas-in-October mood.
Washington came away with two interceptions and forced a fumble that was covered up by Carolina. The +2 turnover differential in this game alone moves the Commanders' season long differential to +3, top 10 in the NFL entering Monday night.
