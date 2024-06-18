Washington Commanders Announce Training Camp Dates and Fan Attendance Details
Any Washington Commanders that has the time and ability to travel to the team facility on five specific days in July and August will have the chance to see their team taking shape during training camp.
On Tuesday, the Commanders announced seven total dates that fans will be in attendance during training camp with five of those being open to the general public and two set aside specifically for season ticket groups.
Three dates are in July including 'Back Together Weekend' which Washington will host with fans on Sunday July 28th. 'Salute Day' is July 29th, and the first season ticket exclusive date takes place on July 30th.
In August, fans can attend practices on the 2nd, 4th, and 6th of the month, and season ticket holders will have another exclusive opportunity on the 1st.
August 6th will be the final practice any fans are able to attend this season.
With the NFC having an extra home game this season compared to the AFC those teams will have to travel twice during the preseason. The Commanders drew road games against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, and will also participate in joint practice with each team cutting into the amount of training camp days the group will spend in Ashburn, Virginia at the team facility.
The NFL also announced the reporting dates for each team's training camps to begin. In Washington, rookies will report on July 18th - one month from today - and veterans will join in on the fun on July 23rd.
For information on how you can see the Commanders during training camp practices, go here.
