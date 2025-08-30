Commanders urged to trade for former first-round pick
The Washington Commanders are going into the season with some question marks surrounding the pass rush.
While the Commanders signed veteran Von Miller late in free agency, the team could still benefit from another top-tier player. That's why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests the team should trade a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for a 2026 seventh-round pick and Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Kwity Paye.
"Washington needs a young defensive end who can line up on all three downs to rush the pocket and stop the run," Moton wrote.
"Paye isn't a marquee player, but he's consistent and still has room for growth. The 26-year-old has logged at least eight sacks in back-to-back seasons and 10 tackles for loss in two of his four campaigns.
"Indianapolis may not be willing to give Paye a new contract before he tests free agency next offseason. If rookie second-rounder JT Tuimoloau shows flashes this year, the Colts may listen to offers for Paye. Washington has the cap space flexibility to acquire and sign him to an extension."
Could Paye come to Commanders?
Paye, 26, was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan by way of Guinea. He is entering the final year of his contract, so the Colts might be interested in getting some value out of him while he is still on the roster.
The Commanders could benefit from adding a player that has recorded at least four sacks in each of the last four seasons. Throughout his NFL career, Paye has recorded 26.5 sacks for the Colts.
It might be a little late for the Commanders and Colts to pull a trade like this off before Week 1, but the trade deadline could be an opportunity for Washington and Indianapolis to negotiate.
The Commanders are getting ready for their season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
