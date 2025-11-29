National expert predicts a 'trap game' for Broncos vs. Commanders

Hosting the Denver Broncos for Sunday Night Football in Week 13, the Washington Commanders are looking to snap their six-game losing streak, while their opponent is looking to get one step closer to an AFC West Division title.

It's no surprise, given how things have been going for the Commanders, that they are home underdogs against a division leader.

As they do every week, NFL.com’s panel got together to make picks, and not only did Washington come up short for most of them, but it also came up as the predicted loser across the board.

The 'Trap Game' Theory

“This one has all the hallmarks of a trap game: Division leader with its sights on the No. 1 seed, riding an eight-game run, fresh off the bye, brimming with confidence after beating its ultimate rival vs. a 3-8 squad that's starting its QB2 and hasn't won since the first week of October,” NFL.com ’s Ali Bhanpuri says of the contest. “The Broncos have absolutely no business losing this game. And yet ... the warning bells are sounding! But, is it possible the clear trap-game signals are actually a reverse trap? Maybe Denver's unmistakable edge on both sides of the ball are just that -- obvious advantages. If that's the case, and I think it is, then this game shouldn't be close.”

Key Returns for Washington

While the Commanders won’t get quarterback Jayden Daniels back for this weekend, they are getting receiver Terry McLaurin, and safety Will Harris is also anticipated as a key defender who may be able to get back on the field against Denver.

The trickle-down economics of those returns could help Washington at least keep the game competitive, if not win outright. The Broncos’ own history of close games should also factor in, says Bhanpuri.

Denver's Close Call History

“Large margins haven't really been Denver's M.O. this year: Five of the Broncos' six most-recent wins have been by three points or fewer, including three against two-win teams (Raiders, 10-7; Giants, 33-32; Jets, 13-11). So while I'm not falling for the trap-game trap, I do think it's possible Washington keeps this one competitive for all four quarters.”

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II will be back this weekend as well, further elevating an already imposing defense. How that unit matches up against McLaurin and how much his return frees up receiver Deebo Samuel in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense will be key.

If Washington can leverage the return of its star receiver for its first win in seven weeks, then getting Daniels back next week could further bolster a team needing to prove that while the season hasn’t gone to plan, it isn’t because the talent wasn’t there before injuries decimated the roster.

