Commanders vs. Cowboys: Washington Takes the Lead in the Second Quarter

The Washington Commanders (1-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) face off in their first October game today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 1 p.m.

Today's game pits Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who is looking to get back to Washington's winning ways after two straight losses, against Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, who looks to improve to 3-0 as a starter after relieving the injured Dak Prescott during the first game of the season.

The only injury the Commanders are dealing with on the active roster is Wes Schweitzer's concussion, while the rest of those sitting today are healthy scratches. But the team could be welcoming back rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. this week.

Here's a look at today's inactives ...

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES

Offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion)

Quarterback Sam Howell

Tight end Cole Turner

Offensive lineman Chris Paul

Defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields

Defensive tackle Daniel Wise

DALLAS COWBOYS INACTIVES

Quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb)

Defensive back Jayron Kearse (knee)

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert

Linebacker Devin Harper

Offensive tackle Matt Waletzko

Cornerback Nahshon Wright

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Cowboys -3.5

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -167, Commanders +140

Washington won the toss and defer. Dallas gets the ball to start the game.

Ezekiel Elliot rushes for five yards on the first offensive play of the game. Dallas goes up-tempo, but Cooper Rish is forced to throw it away. On third and five, Rush buys time in the pocket and finds a wide-open Elliot for a 31-yard gain.

Elliot gets the ball again and only gains two yards on the carry. Dallas hands it off to Elliot once again and he only gains one yard to make it third and seven. Rush finds Tony Pollard, but he only gains a couple and is tackled by Cole Holcomb. Brett Maher attempts a 53-yard field goal and makes it.

Cowboys 3, Commanders 0

Change of possession.

The Commanders begin the drive at their 25-yard line after the touchback. Washington keeps it on the ground with Antonio Gibson for a four-yard gain. The Commanders stay with Gibson and he rushes seven yards for a first down.

Carson Wentz drops back for the first time and finds Gibson for a three-yard gain. Wentz finds Terry McLaurin on a screen for eight yards and another first down.

Washington goes back to the ground, this time with Jonathan Williams to make it second and seven. A false start by Trai Turner pushes the Commanders back five yards. Washington keeps on moving in the wrong direction as Wentz gets sacked by Neville Gallimore. On third and 21, Wentz is pressured again and his pass to John Bates is incomplete.

Tress Way's punt pins the Cowboys at their 10-yard line.

Change of possession.

The Cowboys stay with Elliot and he rushes for five yards on first down. Rush hands it off to Elliot but he only gains two this time to make it third and three. Rush gets sacked by Jonathan Allen to force fourth down.

Bryan Anger punts from his own end zone and Washington will start the drive from its 38-yard line.

Change of possession.

Gibson runs it four yards on first down. A big gain on second down by Gibson is negated by a holding penalty on Nick Martin to make it second and 16. Washington keeps it on the ground, this time with JD McKissic but they only gain one yard. On third and 15, Wentz takes a deep shot to McLaurin but the pass is incomplete. The Commanders are forced to punt again and Way's punt will force Dallas to start at its nine-yard line after KaVontae Turpin loses yards on the return.

Change of possession.

Rush's pass to CeeDee Lambs gains 23 yards on first down for the Cowboys. Rush connects with Lamb again for a 15-yard gain. Rush once again completes a pass to Lamb for a 16-yard pass.

The Cowboys go with play-action and Rush finds Lamb again for a 17-yard gain. Dallas goes to the ground with Tony Pollard but they lose two yards. Rush's pass to Noah Brown is off target and incomplete to make it third and 12. Rush scrambles but only gains five yards. It'll be fourth and seven to start the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

The 45-yard field goal from Maher is good to extend Dallas' lead.

Cowboys 6, Commanders 0

Change of possession.

Washington begins the drive at its 25-yard line. Wentz's pass to Gibson only gains one yard on first down. Wenz hands it off to Gibson and he gains 11 yards for a first down.

The Commanders stay on the ground with Williams but he only gains a yard. Williams gets the ball again and finds much more success, rushing for 18 yards and a first down.

A play-action pass takes too long to develop and Wentz is forced to run and extend the play. He throws the ball as he's hit and is flagged for intentional grounding after the pass didn't get back to the line of scrimmage. On second and 22, Gibson gains 11 yards on a screen to make it third and 11. The pass from Wentz was intended for McKissic and is incomplete.

Way comes out to punt and Dallas will start the drive at its 16-yard line.

Change of possession.

Rush hands it off to Elliot on first down and he only gains a yard. Rush's pass goes deep and is intended for Brown but it's incomplete. Rush is forced out of the pocket on third down and his pass is incomplete. Anger's punt goes to the Commanders' 35-yard line where Dax Milne calls for a fair catch.

Change of possession.

Wentz hands it off to Gibson on first down and he gains six yards. Washington goes to the air on second down and Wentz connects with Curtis Samuel for a six-yard gain and a first down.

The Commanders go up-tempo and Gibson only rushes for three yards. Washington stays on the ground and McKissic gains 33 yards and is tackled at Dallas' 17-yard line.

Washington moves quickly and the pass to McLaurin gains six yards. Wentz hands it off the McKissic on second down, but he only gains a yard. On third and two, Wentz finds Jahan Dotson in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Joey Slye's extra point is good and gives Washington the lead.

Commanders 7, Cowboys 6

Change of possession.

