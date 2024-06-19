Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, Others, Left Off CBS Sports' NFL Top-100
The Washington Commanders are looking to flip the script in 2024 after going 4-13 to finish last in the NFC East. Part of their rebuild was hiring a completely new coaching staff and that 4-13 record netted them their likely QB of the future second-overall pick, Jayden Daniels.
With so much new coming into the franchise, it is hard to gauge exactly how all the pieces will come together and if that will bring success.
The roster has completely changed, and the only star leftovers after this offseason were WR Terry McLaurin and DT Jonathan Allen. These two are the only Commanders players to make CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's top-100 players of the 2024 season, albeit not within the best 100 players in the league as they were just notated as "honorable mentions".
The case can be made that McLaurin at least deserved to be on the list considering he hasn't had the greatest QB over the past few seasons, but has performed up to his abilities despite the fact notching his fourth consecutive season of 1,000 receiving yards in 2023. Allen on the other hand saw his production slip from 2022 season where he made the Pro Bowl for the second-consecutive time and will be looking for a bounce back season.
Those two seemed like obvious choices to even be considered, but there are a couple of other Commanders that will be looking to make a statement this upcoming season like Austin Ekeler or Jahan Dotson - both of who are solid positional players that could break out.
The Commanders didn't need to go big this offseason, they just needed a foundation of balance to start things off under a new regime and QB under center. They have done that, now it will be up to them to show progression in this new era of football in DC.
