Commanders Win After Jayden Daniels' Game-Winning Drive vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after pulling off a 21-18 win against the New York Giants in Week 2 action at Northwest Stadium.
While the Commanders didn't score a touchdown all afternoon long, seven field goals from newly-signed kicker Austin Seibert, including a game-winning kick from 30 yards out, sealed the victory for Washington.
On the final drive of the game, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels proved why he was a highly-touted prospect, leading the Commanders on a eight-play, 65-yard drive that ended in Seibert's game-winner.
While Daniels didn't score a touchdown, he still has an impressive day for the Commanders. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 yards while also running for 45 yards on nine carries.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. also had a big day, rushing for 133 yards on 17 carries, marking a career-high for the third-year pro.
For the Giants, rookie receiver Malik Nabers shined with 10 catches for 127 yards, but it wasn't enough to grab the victory.
The Commanders are back in action next week against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
