Commanders Need Biggest Week 2 Improvement in Secondary
When a team gets beaten by three scores in Week 1 like the Washington Commanders did there's clearly room for improvement.
And to be honest, there's improvement needed in many areas of the Commanders' game, not just one.
But, with Week 2 upon us and a divisional matchup taking place Sunday when Washington hosts the New York Giants we sought out the opinions of fans to find out which singular player needs to show the most improvement from Week 1 to this weekend. The answer? Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.
Earning 55 percent of the vote, St-Juste outpaced other candidates like right tackle Andrew Wylie (17%) who came in second, quarterback Jayden Daniels (15%) third, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (9%) in fourth, and 'other' coming in last with five percent of the vote.
The more vocal members of the voting community sounded off about Wylie and Daniels specifically.
"Andrew Wiley was getting beat immediately," one Commanders fan commented. "He gave up at least 6-7 pressures last game. He was really bad."
According to Pro Football Focus stat-tracking, Wylie actually gave up two pressures, but the point is fans want to see a better outing this weekend for the veteran. Especially with the Giants coming in and young pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux looking to shake off a disappointing season debut himself.
"Wylie needs to do better. Kayvon is coming," another Commanders fan said. "Wylie must hold the line."
Still, others want to see Daniels improve upon his individual performance as well, despite the fact he won the Rookie of the Week Award for Week 1 of the NFL season.
"I really think Jayden rushing the ball 16 times in (Week) 1 was bad," said one fan. "Jayden will have to cut that in half and hit the streaks a little better. Missed Terry on (two) big opportunities."
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants face off inside Northwest Stadium on Sunday, at 1 p.m. ET.
To vote on future fan polls and share your thoughts, go here.
