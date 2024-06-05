Could Washington Commanders Go From 'Worst to First' in NFC East?
The Washington Commanders feel like a bit of a wildcard heading into the 2024 NFL season. The 4-13 campaign in 2023 was enough for the team to make changes in every facet -- with new ownership, a fresh coaching staff and new-look roster.
Just how much can things change in Washington D.C., though?
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema took a look at the teams most likely to go from "worst to first," meaning those who could go from last place to first place in their respective divisions.
Of the eight division and bottom-place finishers in the NFL, the Commanders are in the middle of the pack in terms of chances of winning their division following the last-place finish. They ranked No. 4, with the Cincinnati Bengals ranking No. 1, and the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers both ranking ahead of the Commanders.
"The Commanders felt like a ship without a sail in 2023. It was good and bad, but through it all, it just wasn’t enough, hence the wholesale changes this offseason to go along with new ownership," Sikkema wrote. "I am a big fan of Dan Quinn, who happens to know at least one of the competitors in that division as the Dallas Cowboys’ former defensive coordinator."
With Quinn leading the charge, he's familiar with the division, and he's working with a fresh roster in a rejuvenated club. The conference has plenty of competition, but their two biggest rivals are having to bounce back after ugly exits from the playoffs a season ago.
"How Dallas bounces back from not only Quinn’s departure but also a bad playoff loss will be something to watch. The Philadelphia Eagles have the talent to bounce back as well, but their postseason also ended on a sour note," Sikkema continued.
Something the Commanders' season rides on plenty, though, is No. 2 overall pick and new franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels. He's got to be ready to win now, and the Commanders have to mesh overall as a team with a roster overload taking place this offseason.
"As for the Commanders, they brought in a ton of new names in free agency and the draft, including the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels," Sikkema wrote. "If Daniels can have a Robert Griffin III-like rookie season, watch out for the Commanders."
The Commanders improving from their four-win season would mean plenty. Any sign of progression as a franchise could be beneficial, but Daniels seemingly holds the keys to the team's ceiling on the season and how much they can accomplish in 2024.
