Dyami Brown Named X-Factor for Washington Commanders in 2024 NFL Season
The Washington Commanders are just under a week away from getting their 2024 season underway when they head to the Sunshine State to face off against the Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last week during roster cuts, the Commanders made a trade that sent former starting wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Eagles in exchange for draft capital, leaving the Washington wide receiver room looking thin and adding pressure to those in the position room to step up and perform outside of their number one guy Terry McLaurin.
A player in particular who must step up for the Commanders following Dotson's departure from the team is former third-round draft pick and fourth-year NFL veteran Dyami Brown.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Praises 'Very Sound' Buccaneers Defense
After impressing at North Carolina in college, Brown has found it difficult to become an every-down type of wideout, but he will be called upon to do so this season as he now finds himself in that number two wide receiver role. Brown will look to take advantage of this situation and will likely need to show some serious developments, but he should fit well into offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme.
All of what lies ahead for Brown and the Commanders is exactly why ESPN named him the team's "x-factor" for the season ahead of Week 1's opening kickoff.
"Kingsbury's offense needs receivers who can line up outside, get vertical and win a one-on-one against the sideline. That's Brown's bread and butter. It already seemed like he had won the starting outside receiver job opposite Terry McLaurin before the Jahan Dotson trade -- he was taking consistent reps with the first-teamers while all receivers below him were rotating -- but now it's a lock.
Even more good news for Brown: New quarterback Jayden Daniels relied heavily on winning isolation one-on-ones at LSU last season. (You would too if you had Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.) If Brown can win consistently on this route, it will smooth the on-ramp for Daniels as the rookie gets up to NFL speed, ensure the Commanders have a viable non-McLaurin target and create scoring opportunities via the explosive play."
READ MORE: Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Has Advice for Jayden Daniels
From how ESPN laid things out the ceiling is uber high for Brown as he enters a pivotal year of his NFL career. He has been given the keys and instructions on how to flourish within this offense and with the addition of Daniels at quarterback it seems as if Brown will have every opportunity to prove himself once and for all.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders’ New Team Captains Approach Under Dan Quinn’s Leadership
• NFL Trade Idea Sends Commanders Star Jonathan Allen to Texans
• Mike Clay Projects Washington Commanders as 2024 NFL Bottom Dwellers Despite Daniels
• Dan Quinn Claims Washington Commanders Are Ahead of Schedule in Rebuild