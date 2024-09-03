Commander Country

Commanders Towards Bottom in Latest Power Rankings

The Washington Commanders have a new quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Where does that put them in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) competes during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) competes during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports / lucas boland-usa today sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are starting the season with a new general manager in Adam Peters, head coach in Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Given the newness surrounding the team, Bleacher Report couldn't rank the Commanders higher than No. 24 on the list.

"A new day is dawning in the nation's capital in 2024. There's new ownership in Washington. A new head coach in Dan Quinn. And a new quarterback the team hopes will lead the Commanders for years to come in rookie Jayden Daniels," Bleacher Report writes.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Veterans Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler Set to Lead Offense

The teams behind the Commanders were the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

The Commanders are set to begin their regular season on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Dyami Brown Named X-Factor for Washington Commanders in 2024 NFL Season

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• NFL Trade Idea Sends Commanders Star Jonathan Allen to Texans

• Dan Quinn Claims Washington Commanders Are Ahead of Schedule in Rebuild

• Jayden Daniels Says Newly Acquired Receiver Noah Brown Needs Time with Commanders

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Ahead of Debut vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News