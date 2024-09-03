Commanders Towards Bottom in Latest Power Rankings
The Washington Commanders are starting the season with a new general manager in Adam Peters, head coach in Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.
Given the newness surrounding the team, Bleacher Report couldn't rank the Commanders higher than No. 24 on the list.
"A new day is dawning in the nation's capital in 2024. There's new ownership in Washington. A new head coach in Dan Quinn. And a new quarterback the team hopes will lead the Commanders for years to come in rookie Jayden Daniels," Bleacher Report writes.
The teams behind the Commanders were the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and New England Patriots.
The Commanders are set to begin their regular season on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
