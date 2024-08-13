Washington Commanders Sign Controversial Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR
The Washington Commanders are fresh off their first preseason game of the year after falling short to the New York Jets this past weekend. Some starters saw playing time, including second overall pick Jayden Daniels, but it was mainly the backups who saw the most action.
The Commanders will get their second preseason action as they head to Miami later this week to face off against the Dolphins. However, there is still much to take care of before heading south to Hard Rock Stadium. Washington began practice on Tuesday by announcing a couple of roster moves - releasing kicker Ramiz Ahmed and signing veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant.
Ahmed was competing with Riley Patterson to be the team's full-time starting kicker, but it appears that Patterson secured that spot after Ahmed was released — unless the team plans to bring in another kicker to put pressure on him.
The signing of Bryant is a mysterious one as the controversial wideout hasn't played a snap in the NFL since he was suspended from the league indefinitely back in 2018 when he was with the Raiders.
Bryant's suspension from the league after his first few seasons stems from multiple instances of violating the NFL's substance abuse policy - mainly when it came to the use of drugs such as marijuana. Bryant's indefinite suspension from the league was lifted last November and he eventually signed on with the Dallas Cowboys and spent last season on their practice squad.
Now, with his past behind him, it seems that the 32-year-old wide receiver is ready to roll after putting together a good workout for the Commanders. It will remain to be seen what kind of role Bryant has on the team, but as training camp unfolds we will get a better understanding of how the team plans to implement him.
