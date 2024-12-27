Commanders' Zach Ertz Explains Nick Sirianni Spat
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni were involved in a heated exchange following their Week 16 matchup.
Sirianni and Ertz had to be separated during the Commanders and Eagles postgame handshakes by Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Washington the tight end went to shake Sirianni's hand after the game ended upon seeing he was not happy, he decided to give him a high-five instead. Sirianni reportedly responded out of frustration, mocking Ertz for his lone catch in the game, which prompted the 34-year-old tight end to get in Sirianni's face. Here is a video of that exchange:
Still, Ertz has since downplayed the incident, suggesting it was a misunderstanding and not indicative of any ongoing conflict.
"Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there," Ertz told reporters Thursday, "and we still have a great relationship. It's definitely been blown way out of proportion. We spoke. We're good. There's no ill feelings on my part, and I don't think there are any ill feelings on his part. It's just something in the heat of the moment that probably got blown out of proportion and maybe [was] a misunderstanding. But him and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building."
Ertz, 34, spent the majority of his NFL career (2013-2021) with the Eagles, where he ranks second on the franchise's all-time receptions list. A key player on the team's Super Bowl LII championship roster in 2017, Ertz remains a beloved figure in Philadelphia. Despite now playing for the Commanders, his strong connection to Sirianni's franchise makes the incident all the more significant.
Ertz and Sirianni have since cleared the air and are moving past this incident. Ertz and the Commanders will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
