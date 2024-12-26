Commanders Have 6 Non-Participants on Injury Report Before Falcons Game
The Washington Commanders' upcoming contest against the Atlanta Falcons is quite a big matchup. In two different circumstances, the two clubs are battling for a playoff spot in two different avenues.
The Commanders are looking at a wild card bid in the NFC as they're one of the better non-division champions in the conference. The Falcons, however, are relying on an NFC South title as they're in an arms race with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Two first-round selections and rookie quarterbacks are facing off in a primetime matchup. Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. might be in two entirely different matchups, but they are playing for a lot.
Daniels might be without some help, though, as the Commanders' injury report before the contest is quite lengthy. Here's how their Thursday injury report played out:
Non-participant:
- WR Dyami Brown, hamstring
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
- QB Marcus Mariota, personal
- S Tyler Owens, ankle
- T Andrew Wylie, groin
Limited participant:
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- WR Terry McLaurin, ankle
Of the six Commanders non-participants, five are for injuries with three being hamstring injuries. Marcus Mariota is not hurt, but rather out for personal reasons.
Marshon Lattimore and Dyami Brown being out hurts the Commanders on both sides of the ball, and both Clelin Ferrell and Terry McLaurin being banged up hurts quite a bit as well.
