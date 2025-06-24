Why Commanders fans are buzzing about a possible throwback return
The Washington Commanders may soon be sporting a familiar look on the field, one that longtime fans have been hoping to see again for years.
The Commanders have undergone a number of changes in recent seasons, from ownership to coaching to branding. Now, one of the most beloved elements of the franchise’s past, its classic uniform style, could be making a comeback.
According to local radio and podcast host Kevin Sheehan, Washington is preparing to bring back a version of its old uniforms, reimagined for the modern era.
“I have it on good authority that they are going to go back to something resembling the old uniforms, sans the more recent Redskins logo,” Sheehan said on his show Monday morning.
The organization has not officially confirmed the move, but Sheehan’s track record with team-related intel has earned him credibility among the fan base. His comments immediately sparked online and Commanders circles discussion about what this throwback look might entail.
Washington fans are already buzzing with ideas about what a modernized version of the team’s classic uniform could include, such as the return of the spear logo worn in the 1960s for a bold, streamlined aesthetic.
Another option could be the circular “R” logo, originally worn in the early 1970s, though a modified version of it would likely be used.
For Washington, a uniform design change has become about more than just appearance, as it’s part of a broader cultural reset under new ownership. A change could go a long way in winning hearts and strengthening the team’s identity moving forward.
Commanders fans should be keeping a close eye on every uniform leak, training camp preview, and social media hint moving forward.
