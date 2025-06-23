Cowboys star sends rare praise to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders may have found their next star under center, and that belief is extending beyond team headquarters.
In a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared his list of top quarterbacks in the NFL today.
To the surprise of many, Diggs included Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in his Top 5, placing him alongside MVPs and Super Bowl champions. The mention is a clear sign that Daniels is already earning league-wide respect.
"My top five QBs?" Diggs said. "I'm gonna go with Dak (Prescott), Aaron Rodgers, Jayden Daniels — there's no order — (Patrick) Mahomes, Lamar (Jackson), and I gotta put C.J. (Stroud) in there."
While Diggs emphasized there was no ranking in his list, the inclusion of Daniels stood out. He was mentioned in the same breath as future Hall of Famers like Rodgers, MVPs like Jackson, and current elite quarterbacks like Mahomes and Stroud. For a young quarterback, that’s rare territory.
The respect from a divisional opponent like Diggs, one of the top cornerbacks in the league, speaks volumes. It also confirms what those inside the building have been saying for months: Jayden Daniels is different. His leadership and playmaking have been on full display throughout offseason workouts, and the rest of the league is taking notice.
For now, Washington fans can take pride in knowing their young quarterback is already turning heads and even rivals can’t help but notice.
