Commanders' 'perfect' free agent fit comes on the edge according to PFF
We're a little over 24 hours from the NFL's open negotiating period beginning Monday at noon ET and the Washington Commanders are expected to go hard after a new edge defender.
While the Commanders have been connected with potential trade targets like Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, if no swap is agreed to by Monday afternoon, the team should be heavily involved in negotiations with players available to talk about free agent deals this offseason.
According to Pro Football Focus, Washington has one perfect fit there, and it is Philadelphia Eagles edge defender Josh Sweat.
"Sweat put together another effective season in 2024, racking up 66 pressures on a 14.0% pass-rush win rate. What makes him a nice fit in Washington’s 4-3 defense is that his 85.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in that scheme ranks fifth among qualified edge rushers over the past two years. Considering that only one Washington defensive lineman even eclipsed a 70.0 PFF pass-rushing grade or a 10.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024, Sweat could transform the unit overnight."
Coming off a Super Bowl Championship, Sweat is expected to earn approximately $18-20 million per year on his next contract, though the bonus structures and more will determine just how much the Commanders would account for in their salary cap specifically.
In 2024, Sweat collected eight sacks–the second-most in his career to date–and added 2.5 more in the postseason. In his three games against Washington, including the playoffs, Sweat sacked quarterback Jayden Daniels once.
With defensive end Clelin Ferrell and outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. free agents if they don't agree to new deals, Sweat would represent an upgrade to play opposite of defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. but wouldn't necessarily represent the full fix for the defense's lack of pass rush relative to schematic intent, or the units performance against the run.
Of the 20 edge defenders that played as many snaps as Sweat in 2024, he ranked 16th in run defense grade according to PFF, just ahead of Hendrickson.