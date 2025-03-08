Former Commanders star sends statement after being released from team
After eight seasons with the Washington Commanders, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has been released, allowing him to hit free agency. The move ends a long-standing relationship after the Commanders failed to find a trade partner willing to take on Allen's contract.
Earlier this month, the Commanders granted Allen permission to seek a trade after informing him they would not extend his contract. Allen was entering the final year of his deal with a $15.5 million base salary and no guaranteed money remaining.
Allen's production and durability made him a key piece on the Washington defense. In 108 starts, he recorded 42 sacks. Before last season, Allen had been remarkably consistent, missing just three games over the previous six years.
On Friday, Allen took to Instagram to share an emotional farewell to the franchise and its fans. "It's never easy saying goodbye," he wrote. "This franchise is all I've ever known. It's been a part of my DNA for as long as I can remember, even before I was drafted here."
Allen, who was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 draft, played high school football in Ashburn, Virginia — the same city as the Commanders training facility. His connection to the team runs deep, making this goodbye even more bittersweet.
"It's been the truest honor of my life to have the privilege to wear 'Washington' across my chest for the last eight seasons. It's just different, if you know, you know," Allen wrote.
He closed his message with a nod to unfinished business: "All I ever wanted to do here is WIN. This fanbase deserves that, this organization deserves that, this community deserves that — and last season was truly just the beginning!"
Allen's departure marks the end of an era for the Commanders defense. While the Commanders turn the page, Allen's impact on the franchise will not be forgotten.
READ MORE: Bobby Wagner comments after signing with Commanders
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner
• 3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders
• As the Commanders' rival Dallas Cowboys clear cap space, don't expect big moves