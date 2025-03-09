Eagles Super Bowl champion interested in joining Commanders under one condition
The Washington Commanders are chasing down the Philadelphia Eagles, not only for the NFC East crown, but also when it comes to the Super Bowl.
The Eagles ran the table last year on their way to their second Super Bowl in franchise history and while the Commanders still have one up on them regarding Lombardi trophies, the Eagles have been the team that has seen their success happen more recently.
However, the Commanders are seemingly right on their heels after reaching the NFC Championship game - a game in which they lost to the Eagles - and are on a trajectory that is bright after upheaving all levels of the franchise about this time last season.
The turnaround has been headed by sensational quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense. Still, there are areas where the Commanders can get better, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
One area where Washington struggled in 2024 was defending the pass, and they could look towards a former Eagles’ player as recently released cornerback Darius Slay is on the open market and hinted at the possibility of heading to the DMV during a live stream with famous streamer and noted Commanders’ fan Janky Rondo.
Slay, a 6-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, isn't quite the player he used to be at 34 years of age but he could be a valuable asset for the Commanders' secondary next to Marshon Lattimore and Mike Sainristil even as a depth piece. Throughout his career, Slay has been a starter with the Detroit Lions and Eagles, and has tallied 619 tackles, 160 passes defended (active NFL leader), 28 interceptions (three for touchdowns), five fumble recoveries (two for touchdowns), and two forced fumbles.
It doesn't seem like Slay will have that much playing time left in his career so it could be a cheap option for Washington, even though Slay mentioned that the price would have to be right for him to join his former team's division rival.
