Commander Country

Top offensive tackle free agent off the board as Commanders prep for free agency

With Ronnie Stanley returning to the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Commanders will have to look elsewhere.

David Harrison

Jul 25, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images / Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did a lot of good things with what many would consider a less-than-stellar offensive line and stable of weapons.

While the Commanders did a lot of work signing two free agent starters and drafting a new left tackle last offseason, there is still room for that unit to improve.

That improvement could come via further development of the current group or by upgrading the talent of the unit in free agency or the draft. Washington lost one such option on Saturday as pending free agent left tackle Ronnie Stanley is returning to the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"The Ravens and Ronnie Stanley are in agreement on a three-year, $60 million extension with $44 million guaranteed at signing," reported Diana Russini of The Athletic. "Baltimore takes one of the top pending free agents off the board and keeps their own."

With an annual average value of $20 million in the new deal, Stanley becomes one of the leauge's top 11 paid left tackles according to Spotrac as he gets set to play his 10th NFL season, all with the Ravens.

For the Commanders, that leaves Cam Robinson as the top remaining offensive tackle about to enter free agency according to NFL.com's list of top players expected to be on the market.

Washington, and all the other NFL franchises, may begin negotiating with free agents on Monday, March 10th at noon ET.

READ MORE: Bobby Wagner comments after signing with Commanders

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner

• 3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders

 As the Commanders' rival Dallas Cowboys clear cap space, don't expect big moves

• Commanders could draft Combine breakout star

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News