Top offensive tackle free agent off the board as Commanders prep for free agency
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did a lot of good things with what many would consider a less-than-stellar offensive line and stable of weapons.
While the Commanders did a lot of work signing two free agent starters and drafting a new left tackle last offseason, there is still room for that unit to improve.
That improvement could come via further development of the current group or by upgrading the talent of the unit in free agency or the draft. Washington lost one such option on Saturday as pending free agent left tackle Ronnie Stanley is returning to the Baltimore Ravens.
"The Ravens and Ronnie Stanley are in agreement on a three-year, $60 million extension with $44 million guaranteed at signing," reported Diana Russini of The Athletic. "Baltimore takes one of the top pending free agents off the board and keeps their own."
With an annual average value of $20 million in the new deal, Stanley becomes one of the leauge's top 11 paid left tackles according to Spotrac as he gets set to play his 10th NFL season, all with the Ravens.
For the Commanders, that leaves Cam Robinson as the top remaining offensive tackle about to enter free agency according to NFL.com's list of top players expected to be on the market.
Washington, and all the other NFL franchises, may begin negotiating with free agents on Monday, March 10th at noon ET.
