'It'll Be Fun': Carson Wentz Looking Forward to Leading Commanders Against Eagles

2022 promises high drama, as new quarterback looks to deliver a large win total

The first thing nearly everyone thought about was Carson Wentz's return to face the Philadelphia Eagles when he was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders this offseason. 

Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, Eagles

Quarterback Carson Wentz, then with the Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz, Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz, then with the Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera

Quarterback Carson Wentz, now with the Washington Commanders

Hard to blame anyone. After all, Wentz did spend his first five seasons with the Eagles after they drafted him second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After the way things went down with both Philly and Indianapolis, nobody could really blame him if he wasn't looking forward to visiting either team, although most would probably question his competitive toughness if he admitted it. 

With both the Colts and Eagles on Washington's travel itinerary for 2022, Wentz will visit both teams and is looking forward to seeing both of his former homes again. 

"I'm sure fans will eat that one up and it'll be fun -- make for a good storyline," Wentz said on NFL Network about his Week 10 return to Philadelphia. "It's going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I'm excited for it, but at the same time, I'm trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it's just football. Can't press. Can't do too much."

Doing too much, or trying to anyway, is what many blame for Wentz's collapse at the end of 2021 which contributed to the Colts missing the playoffs. 

He'll lead the Commanders into Indianapolis in Week 8, two weeks before heading back to Philly. 

But his first chance to right some wrongs suffered while wearing a Colts uniform will come well before Week 8, in Week 1 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The same team Wentz faced in his last game as a starting quarterback, and the one that knocked them out of playoff contention.

"First one as a Commander. Lot of familiar faces on the other side of the ball. Obviously, the last game of last year was against the Jaguars as well and didn't go quite as planned," Wentz said. "So definitely trying to regroup from that one and hopefully set the stage for this season the right way."

Carson Wentz.

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz Headshot © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz

The Jags, the Colts, and twice against the Eagles. 

Carson Wentz is the new starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders and will get his opportunity to start this third chapter of his NFL career with a bang. 

As he said, there will be a lot of emotion involved, and it's going to be something the fans and the league enjoy witnessing, on both sides of each contest.

