Commanders Game-by-Game Schedule Prediction: Can Washington Make Playoffs?

With the 2022 schedule officially released, it's commonplace for fans and critics alike to assess the schedule and determine which games the team can win and lose.

Here's a look at the Washington Commanders' schedule:

Washington Commanders Patrick Smith/Getty Images Chase Young Will Newton/Getty Images Chase Young

Week 1 vs. Jaguars - September 11, 1 p.m.

Carson Wentz is expected to make his Commanders debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that sent him home at the end of last season. This time, Wentz gets revenge.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 @ Lions - September 18, 1 p.m.

The Commanders have a golden opportunity to go 2-0 against the Lions on the road. With a win in both games, Washington would be undefeated after two games for the first time since 2011.

Record: 2-0

Week 3 vs. Eagles - September 25, 1 p.m.

Carson Wentz faces the Eagles for the first time as a member of the Commanders. It will be an emotional game for Wentz. A win would give Washington its best start since 2005, and with the home fans in attendance, the Commanders get it done.

Record: 3-0

Week 4 @ Cowboys - October 2, 1 p.m.

The Commanders' luck comes to an end after a 3-0 start when Washington has to face the defending NFC East champions in Jerry World.

Record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. Titans - October 9, 1 p.m.

The Titans provide another tough test for the Commanders to start October, and Derrick Henry is expected to be the best rusher the team will face this season. The defensive line struggles against Henry and the team drops its second straight game.

Record: 3-2

Week 6 @ Bears - October 13, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

The first of two primetime games on the schedule and the first short week of the season. The team is lucky to travel to Chicago early in the year when it isn't as cold and Justin Fields is the quarterback. This is a strong opportunity for the Commanders to grab a road win.

Record: 4-2

Week 7 vs. Packers - October 23, 1 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers come to town in a game that is a little more important than it seems on the surface. With the Packers and Commanders fighting to stay in first place in their respective divisions, the Cheeseheads prevail.

Record: 4-3

Week 8 @ Colts - October 30, 4:25 p.m.

Carson Wentz returns to Indianapolis to try and get revenge on the team that just traded him earlier this offseason. It's a high-spirited game that will affect many people's opinions on the new QB, but ultimately Wentz fails this second test against a former team.

Record: 4-4

Week 9 vs. Vikings - November 6, 1 p.m.

It's arguably the most important game of the season for the Commanders after dropping two close games, but playing at home against an inconsistent Vikings team puts the team back on top and keeps them in the Wild Card hunt halfway through the year.

Record: 5-4

Week 10 @ Eagles - November 14, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Carson Wentz returns to Philadelphia for the first time as an opponent and will face the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in order to win a division game. It's a massive game that will have playoff implications down the line. After a lot of buzz surrounding the game, Wentz and the Commanders fall short in Philly.

Record: 5-5

Week 11 @ Texans - November 20, 1 p.m.

There's a lot of optimism surrounding the Texans and they will be branded as a team that can play spoiler in the latter half of the year, but the Commanders don't fall for the trap.

Record: 6-5

Week 12 vs. Falcons - November 27, 1 p.m.

The Commanders have to take advantage of the few weeks leading into the bye. If they can, they could line themselves up for a postseason run.

Record: 7-5

Week 13 @ Giants - December 4, 1 p.m.

Getting two games with the Giants with a bye sandwiched in between is a great spot for the Commanders to be in and why I am ultimately a fan of their schedule.

Record: 8-5

Week 14 - BYE

Week 15 vs. Giants - December 17/18, TBD

The Commanders have a prime opportunity to sweep the season series against the Giants with both games towards the end of the year. With the team on an upswing and a difficult schedule down the stretch, winning this game is crucial and Washington gets it done.

Record: 9-5

Week 16 @ 49ers - December 24, 4:05 p.m.

The Commanders have an opportunity to win the division with a strong end to December and January, but with a trip to the Bay Area for the final road game of the year, the Commanders fall short.

Record: 9-6

Week 17 vs. Browns - January 1, 1 p.m.

The Commanders likely find themselves in a similar position Carson Wentz found himself in last season, needing one win in the final two games to secure a playoff spot. With both games at home, there's a good chance it happens, but it comes against two likely playoff teams. It's a tough one against the Browns, but the Commanders get it done.

Record: 10-6

Week 18 vs. Cowboys - January 7/8, TBD

The Commanders have a chance to win the division, or at the very worst, improve their playoff positioning in the final game of the season against the Cowboys. With Dallas running the division, the season ends in a loss.

Final Record: 10-7