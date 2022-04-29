NFL Draft: Eagles Trade Two Picks for Titans WR A.J. Brown

Big trade that will have a profound impact on NFC East in 2022

Almost as soon as the Washington Commanders turned in their draft card bringing Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the team, the Philadelphia Eagles made their second trade of the first round to get their own.

Trading picks No. 18 and 101 in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles acquired Tennessee Titans wide receiver, A.J. Brown and signed him to the new deal he'd been seeking with his previous team.

With Garrett Wilson already off the board, the Titans opted to select Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks in place of extending their star receiver.

With Garrett Wilson already off the board, the Titans opted to select Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks in place of extending their star receiver.

Meanwhile, the Eagles gain a talented veteran receiver who has already helped make an unimpressive quarterback in Ryan Tannehill look better than he had in previous seasons without Brown.

Brown had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career in 2019 and 2020 but dipped below that mark gaining just 869 through the air last season while appearing in a career-low 13 games.

After adding Jordan Davis with the 13th pick previously, Philadelphia has to be happy with the talent added with two days still remaining in the weekend's NFL Draft.

Adding teammates for Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just became more important than ever.

For Washington, defensive backs were already a hot target for their draft needs, and looking to catch back up to the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, this trade will only make that need more of an emphasis moving into Day 2.

Fortunately, some second and third-round options to help bolster Washington's secondary exist in prospects like Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre.