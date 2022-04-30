Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Washington Commanders 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, Commander Country will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide. 

FOLLOW EVERY COMMANDERS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES

Not every impact player ends up being selected in the NFL Draft, and immediately following the conclusion of Round 7 Saturday evening, teams begin working on signing these undrafted players to minor deals. These players can either be undrafted free agents or rookie minicamp invitations.

You can view the full list of Washington Commanders undrafted free agents below:

Oklahoma OT Tyrese Robinson

Notre Dame LB Drew White

Sam Houston State WR/KR Jequez Ezzard

Be sure to check back often as this list will be updated on a minute by minute basis

APR 30: COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS FINALIZED

Here's a look at the Washington Commanders' complete 2022 draft class:

R1, P16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

R2, P47: Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

R3, P98: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

R4, P113: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana-Lafayette

R5, P144: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

R5, P149: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

R7, P230: Chris Paul, G, Tulsa

R7, P240: Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State

APR 28: THE DRAFT KICKS OFF

The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas, with hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called so they can live out their NFL dreams.

