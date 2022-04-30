Washington Commanders 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES
Not every impact player ends up being selected in the NFL Draft, and immediately following the conclusion of Round 7 Saturday evening, teams begin working on signing these undrafted players to minor deals. These players can either be undrafted free agents or rookie minicamp invitations.
You can view the full list of Washington Commanders undrafted free agents below:
Oklahoma OT Tyrese Robinson
Notre Dame LB Drew White
Sam Houston State WR/KR Jequez Ezzard
APR 30: COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS FINALIZED
Here's a look at the Washington Commanders' complete 2022 draft class:
R1, P16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
R2, P47: Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
R3, P98: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
R4, P113: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana-Lafayette
R5, P144: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
R5, P149: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
R7, P230: Chris Paul, G, Tulsa
R7, P240: Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State
APR 28: THE DRAFT KICKS OFF
The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas, with hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called so they can live out their NFL dreams.