Commanders GM Comments on Possible Laremy Tunsil Extension

The Washington Commanders need to do a couple of important things this offseason and one of the items on the to-do list is signing offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension.

Tunsil is a free agent at the end of the 2026 campaign, but the Commanders traded a lot to get him from the Houston Texans last offseason, so Washington needs to do what it takes to bring him back into the fold. Commanders general manager Adam Peters spoke about the possibility of re-signing him this offseason as opposed to waiting for next year.

“Yeah, I don't want to put a timeline on it but it is really important for us. We've been having talks and we've been having good and productive talks with Laremy and his team and you know, we're as motivated as ever to get that done. But I don't want to put a timeline on it, obviously, I don't think either side wants to drag it on, but I don't think the league year is anything that's going to be a deadline of sorts," Peters said.

Laremy Tunsil Extension on Commanders' Radar

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Commanders would love to bring Tunsil back because he was so crucial to the team this past season. He made an impact on and off the field and he has become a big part of the Commanders offense.

ESPN insider John Keim explained why he thinks the Commanders should re-sign Tunsil.

"Tunsil has one year remaining on his contract, but the Commanders traded away a lot when they acquired him last offseason (along with a fourth-round pick last year). They sent picks in the third and seventh round last season in addition to picks in the second and fourth rounds this April," Keim wrote.

"Tunsil played as they hoped in 2025. Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury raved about his pass protection and said Tunsil was a better run blocker than he realized. He also became a mentor to rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr."

The hope is that Tunsil can continue to be one of the best offensive tackles in the league for the Commanders and that he can help Washington get its offense back on track.

