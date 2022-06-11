Legendary Washington QB Theismann to Tom Brady: ‘Keep Playing’

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann has the following advice for Tom Brady for his upcoming transition to broadcasting: “Whatever you have faced on the field, it'll be different once you go in the booth,"

For a brief 40-day period this past winter, it appeared that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's playing career had come to a close.

Having originally announced his retirement on February 1, Brady’s potential NFL return became the subject of much speculation throughout those seven weeks. However, at the age of 44, he has decided that his place is on the football field for at least one more year. Citing ‘unfinished business,’ the 44-year-old will return to quarterback the Bucs in 2022.

In the wake of announcing his return to the NFL, the 44-year-old veteran also confirmed in May that he will eventually transition to a career in broadcasting with FOX, serving as its lead NFL analyst. Brady's deal with the network is reportedly a record-breaking 10-year, $375 million contract, eclipsing the $302 million he has cumulatively made as a player.

While Brady’s deal with FOX is a significant temptation to quickly take care of his ‘unfinished business’ on the field, another former quarterback turned analyst believes that Brady need not be in any rush to move into his new role.

Legendary Washington quarterback Joe Theismann shared his candid thoughts on Brady’s new endeavor while appearing on The DA Show on Friday.

"First of all, I'd say keep playing, Tom. Just keep playing. Because, whatever you have faced on the field, it'll be different once you go in the booth," Theismann said. "You have three hours, roughly, to communicate the game to people. I don't think he's ever really worked in that environment. Like everything else, there's a transition period. Let's say he leaves the game at 45. Do we expect Tom at 55, or 50, to still be in the booth? I don't know.”

Theismann is no stranger to success, having spent 12 seasons with Washington. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and helped the team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XVII over the Miami Dolphins and losing Super Bowl XVIII. Since suffering a career-ending right leg fracture in 1985, Theismann has been one of the most successful and most accomplished analysts in broadcasting.

As a result, his voice may be one to which Brady would be smart to listen.

"I wish him a lot of luck. He's extremely intelligent about the game, and has terrific communication skills.” Theismann stated. “Now, you walk into the booth and it's a bit different. Things are done there in soundbites because you have to give the play-by-play guys a chance to do their job. So, there's a bit of a routine that has to be developed, a chemistry that needs to be developed... And I want it to be a good listen... I'm as interested as anybody."

Brady’s place at the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He was to have finished his illustrious career with regular-season totals of 11,317 pass attempts for 7,263 completions (64.2%), 84,520 passing yards, 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions. And that’s just the regular season.

Brady has also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-12, as well as a quarterback rating of 90.4. He completed 62.8% of his postseason passes for 13,049 yards, 86 passing touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Brady has won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he has played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

His first two years in Tampa have been a resounding success, including a victory in Super Bowl LV. In 2021, he led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes (to just six interceptions), while finishing second in MVP voting.