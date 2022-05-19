Skip to main content

Defensive Stand: Washington Commanders to Face Three of NFL's Top 10 Offenses

Some challenges await, within the NFL's easiest schedule

The Washington Commanders have improved their quarterback situation with the arrival of Carson Wentz, stand to gain two weapons on the offense with a healthy Curtis Samuel and fellow receiver Jahan Dotson joining the crew, and will face the easiest schedule the NFL has to offer this coming season. 

Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (left) with head coach Ron Rivera (right)

Curtis Samuel

Washington Commanders receiver, Curtis Samuel

rivera dotson

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera (left) with receiver Jahan Dotson (right)

But there are certainly going to be challenges ahead, especially in the league that boasts the highest level of parity compared to all other pro sports organizations. 

Still, some will afford an opportunity for the Commanders to out-shoot them if need be. 

Three matchups specifically, however, will require strong performances by the Washington defense to secure a win, all featuring three games against two of the NFL's top offenses. 

In a recent forecast using player win shares to rank offensive units in the league, both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys landed in the Top 10. 

"When you have the back-to-back reigning MVP, it's hard not to end up on this list. Yes, even when you just lost one of the league's best receivers," writes Cynthia Frelund. "Second-round pick Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard...all look to fill the massive void created by Davante Adams' departure." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dot rob
Play

Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts with Commanders: Details

Now under contract are first-round pick Jahan Dotson and third-round pick Brian Robinson.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
WFT Fans
Play

NFL Fan Rankings: Washington Worst?!

Losing, drama, and branding mishaps have torpedoed what used to be a Top 5 fan base

By David Harrison19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Giants CB, James Bradberry
Play

Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry Signs With NFC East Rival

The former Giants cornerback isn't coming to Washington.

By David HarrisonMay 18, 2022
May 18, 2022

While Washington will host quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the 7th ranked Packers offense in Week 7, they'll also play their traditional home and away series with the Dallas Cowboys who come in 8th on this list. 

"Losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson will be difficult to overcome, but the sum of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard remains imposing," Frelund wrote.

Chase Young, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers

Cole Holcomb, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Cole Holcomb, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

There are worse things than playing against two top offenses in three games this season, but those matchups will certainly put more pressure on the team to play a balanced brand of football. 

For the Washington Commanders, the defense is already looking for an improved season compared to last with the return of defensive end Chase Young and rise of linebacker Cole Holcomb. 

These three games specifically will give them a chance to really showcase how much they've grown. 

dot rob
News

Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts with Commanders: Details

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
WFT Fans
News

NFL Fan Rankings: Washington Worst?!

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Giants CB, James Bradberry
News

Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry Signs With NFC East Rival

By David HarrisonMay 18, 2022
holcomb hit huirts phil
News

'Don't Sleep on Cole Holcomb': Can Commanders Rising Star Secure The MIKE Role?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022
Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, Eagles
News

Commanders Wentz on Philly Return: 'Just Another Game'

By Cole ThompsonMay 17, 2022
Chase Young
News

Where’s Commanders DE Chase Young Rank Among NFL Under 25?

By David HarrisonMay 17, 2022
HALL VS DALLAS
News

Washington Ex DeAngelo Hall Calls Champ Cowboys 'Vulnerable' in NFC East

By Zach DimmittMay 17, 2022
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
News

'It'll Be Fun': Carson Wentz Looking Forward to Leading Commanders Against Eagles

By David HarrisonMay 16, 2022