What Commanders' Dan Quinn Will Do to Prepare Jayden Daniels For Playoffs
The Washington Commanders are a playoff team again. After being fed up with mediocrity and being sold to Josh Harris, the club underwent a massive reset. That reset took place last offseason.
The new-look Commanders, led by head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, took a 4-13 club to an 11-win season with one regular season contest remaining. The reigning No. 2 overall selection looks to be the best rookie in the league and the culture is reset within the organization.
However, while the Commanders might have clinched a playoff berth, they've now got to navigate the postseason with a rookie signal-caller. What is Quinn doing to help prepare the LSU product for playoff football?
"When we do get into that space later, we'll talk about that. But into this spot, we're just kind of, ‘This is how we get down, this is what we do.’ And we really trust this preparation process that we go through to get ready," Quinn explained. "And that will be the same in the weeks ahead. So, it's not like it's a new schedule and a new concept. It'll feel familiar for he and for his teammates because this would be my first with all of them, not just Jayden.”
While the stakes will rise for a playoff contest, the preparation will be similar for Washington, as Quinn alluded to. It'll be comfortable for the rookie quarterback and his teammates, which will allow Daniels to build upon his incredible first campaign in the NFL.
Before then, the Commanders have one final regular season game as they look to cap off their 11-5 season with a win. They are currently riding a winning streak, with their next opponent being the Dallas Cowboys. Their last loss came to the NFC East rival.
