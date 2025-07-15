Where does Commanders' Dan Quinn land in head coach rankings?
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has worked hard to get to where he is in the NFL.
He's with his second team as a head coach and he hopes to take the Commanders where he took the Atlanta Falcons — all the way to the Super Bowl.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin doesn't think Quinn is among the elite head coaches in the NFL, placing him at No. 14 on his rankings.
READ MORE: Former Commanders QB stands up for Teddy Bridgewater
Quinn lands in middle of the pack
"Few coaches enjoyed such a catapult in stock in 2024. That may be mostly due to Jayden Daniels' magical dynamism at quarterback. His coordinator hire of Kliff Kingsbury was part of the equation, though, as was his experience on the playoff stage," Benjamin wrote.
The coaches that landed ahead of Quinn were Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns), Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills), Sean Payton (Denver Broncos), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers), Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers), Jim Harbaugh (Los Angeles Chargers), Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions), Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles), John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens), Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) and Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs).
The placement in the rankings is slightly disrespectful to Quinn, who tripled Washington's win total and took the team all the way to the NFC Championship.
Sure, Daniels deserves the credit, but Quinn was also a big part of the team's success.
Quinn will look to prove these critics wrong as he enters his second season with the team. He'll kick off training camp when rookies report later this week and veterans come in early next week.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders navigating quiet contract issue ahead of training camp
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking
• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels
• Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround