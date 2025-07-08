Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking
The Washington Commanders finished second in the NFC East and the conference as a whole last season, up two spots from last place in the division in 2024.
Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin had his best all-around season as a pro because of the arrival of quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn, who brought an all-star coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
McLaurin, Daniels, Quinn, and Kingsbury all took different paths to Washington, as is the norm in the NFL, and it turns out the receiver is part of the fourth-best collegiate program today when it comes to evaluating active players.
"The only school that even comes close to matching LSU's receiver production of late is Ohio State," NFL.com's Gennaro Filice says in a new column judging the top 10 NFL triplets by college affiliation. "Over the past four drafts, the Buckeyes have churned out five first-round wideouts: Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. And yet, the WR selection here actually entered the league as a third-round pick. Everyone loved Terry McLaurin in the 2019 draft cycle as a speedy depth piece at receiver who could immediately contribute as a core special teamer. Six years and five 1,000-yard seasons later, he's a certified WR1 who just scored a career-high 13 touchdowns and earned second-team All-Pro honors."
Joining McLaurin to represent the Buckeyes' best NFL trio today is Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, a rookie who just entered the league this offseason.
Coming ahead of Ohio State on the list is Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was not the one selected to represent LSU who came in fifth. Instead, that honor went to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who started his career and graduated with the Buckeyes.
The duo of Daniels and receiver Malik Nabers of the New York Giants could soon challenge to be the best LSU has put into the league, given a few more years to prove themselves beyond excellent rookie seasons.
