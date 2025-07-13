Commanders creeping up in latest NFL power rankings
The Washington Commanders are coming into the 2025 season with a lot of expectations.
After reaching the NFC Championship last year out of nowhere, the Commanders are entering the year with reason to be one of the top teams in the league once again.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport recently ranked all 32 teams and the Commanders came in at No. 6.
Commanders among NFL's best teams
"The Washington Commanders exceeded expectations in a big way last year—led by Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game," Davenport wrote.
"Now, the team appears to be all-in on building on that success. The team swung a pair of big-time trades in the offseason, bringing in offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel."
The only teams ahead of the Commanders in the power rankings were the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders look like a better team on paper, but there are questions as to whether they will be able to play better than they did a year ago.
Washington is dealing with a tougher schedule and the team won't have the mystery surrounding Daniels as an ace up its sleeve. However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks they will be better in the upcoming season.
"I like the direction in which the Commanders are headed, a lot. I don't think Jayden Daniels' rookie season was a mirage, and I believe Washington has a strong coaching staff in place. However, I do think higher expectations could lead to an overall regression in 2025," Knox wrote.
"I think the Commanders will be back in the postseason, but I'm not convinced they'll be a serious threat to Philly in the NFC East or make it as deep into the playoffs. I'd probably feel a bit better about Washington's chances if it could get things settled with standout receiver Terry McLaurin."
It won't be easy for the Commanders to match their output from last year, but they are equipped to be one of the best teams in the NFL.
Commanders training camp begins when rookies arrive on July 18 and veterans report on July 22.
