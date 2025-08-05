Why Jayden Daniels can be even better for Commanders this season
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a season in which he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
While Daniels couldn't have done much better than he did in 2024, ESPN believes he could have a second gear coming in the 2025 season.
"Daniels was the top player on Washington's board in the 2024 draft, and the organization was ecstatic to get him. But the success he had went beyond anyone's expectations for a rookie quarterback. It doesn't hurt that Daniels had 55 college starts at the position before he arrived in the NFL," ESPN wrote.
"And now, off the success he had as a rookie, Daniels is poised to evolve as an NFL starting quarterback in all the ways he's supposed to. Even if that means he has to be the heavy when someone on the offense messes up."
Daniels could get even better
Daniels found his rhythm in the Commanders offense rather quickly, but his familiarity with the offense will propel him to greater heights in the upcoming season.
If Daniels can reach another level with Washington in his second year, he will find himself solidified among the top quarterbacks in the NFL for many years to come.
It remains to be seen if Daniels will participate in Washington's preseason opener, which comes against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium.
