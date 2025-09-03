Why people should pump brakes on Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt
The Washington Commanders are having people guess what kind of role rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will have within the offense.
Croskey-Merritt appeared like the starter as the best running back in the preseason. The flames were fanned further when incumbent starter Brian Robinson Jr. was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy Sports On SI writer Shawn Childs explained why Croskey-Merritt might not see as large of a role for the Commanders.
"He lacks the foundation skill set to jump Austin Ekeler on passing downs, and Chris Rodriguez has the inside track to goal-line carries. Croskey-Merritt brings a home run profile, with change of pace value that could lead to some hot hand outcomes. Ultimately, he should have been the second running back drafted in this offense behind Ekeler," Childs wrote.
Croskey-Merritt could have limited role
Croskey-Merritt isn't the typical rookie running back with potential to make an impact during the season. He was a seventh-round pick out of Arizona that wasn't on too many NFL Draft radars because he only played one game with the Wildcats before suffering an injury in 2024.
Croskey-Merritt could be the "rookie out of nowhere" for the NFL like Puka Nacua was for the Los Angeles Rams two years ago, but that is far from a guarantee.
Croskey-Merritt was ranked fourth on the team's depth chart behind starting veteran Austin Ekeler, change-of-pace running back Jeremy McNichols and third-year pro Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has been cut by the team before.
The tea leaves appear that Croskey-Merritt should be higher than the two veterans because he didn't suit up in Washington's last depth chart of the preseason, but this could also swing a different way.
Croskey-Merritt could make his NFL debut on Sunday against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET.
