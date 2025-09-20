Why Raiders offense presents challenge for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 3.
Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. thinks highly of the Raiders offense and what it can bring to the table.
"[Las Vegas Raiders QB] Geno [Smith] strong arm talented, can put the ball up, has eligibles on the outside that can really go and get in and stretch the field. A dynamic, young tight end [Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers] that when you talk about being one of the best receiving threats you have to almost treat him like a receiver. He's just a dynamic player," Whitt said.
"I remember watching him when he was at Georgia when he was a freshman and I was like, if he came out probably, he'd probably be the be first tight end to get drafted if he came out as a freshman. So, I have a lot of respect for him. The running back man, he's just good, man. Natural leverage, he has the ability to run through arm tackles, you have to get to his legs, have to get multiple people there. The offensive line’s blocking very well, 74 [Las Vegas Raiders T Kolton Miller] is a really, really good player. He doesn't give up much, so we have our work cut out for us this game."
Commanders have test vs. Raiders
The Commanders are facing a Raiders offense that is far more capable than what they have shown. After scoring 20 points in their season opener, they only managed nine in their Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders have the superstardom on offense to get a lot of points on the board, so the Commanders need to ensure they are ready for anything to be thrown at them on defense.
The Commanders host the Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
